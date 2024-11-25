U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lessened by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,336 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,364,000 after purchasing an additional 325,374 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,852,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,118,000 after purchasing an additional 373,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $52.69.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

