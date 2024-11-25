Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $217.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

