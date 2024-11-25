Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 1,561 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $10,102,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $177.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The company has a market cap of $418.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

