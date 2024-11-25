Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 89.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $113.14 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.