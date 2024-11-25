Truvestments Capital LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 194,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its position in Walmart by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,848,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 718,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $90.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $731.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

