Truvestments Capital LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $199.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.45 and a 200-day moving average of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

