Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 22,925 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Spok worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 9.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Spok Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.33. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.23%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Further Reading

