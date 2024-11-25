Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 1,465 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after acquiring an additional 523,315 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,429,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after buying an additional 156,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $249.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.37 and a 1 year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

