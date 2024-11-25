TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Position Reduced by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. The trade was a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. This represents a 32.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $76.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.77 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 2.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

