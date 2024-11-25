ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Daniel J. Nova Acquires 29,891 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Nova acquired 29,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $43,341.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,347.85. The trade was a 16.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ThredUp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 179,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,507. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in ThredUp by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

