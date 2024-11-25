The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 814.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,868 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of TTD opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $132.65.
In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 10.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,019. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
