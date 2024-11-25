The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

