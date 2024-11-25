The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,408.92. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $86,056.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,056. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $67.22.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

