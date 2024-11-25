The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $52,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

