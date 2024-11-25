Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $57.79, with a volume of 186634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

