Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Director Sells $81,250.00 in Stock

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 5,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,340. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tejon Ranch Trading Up 4.8 %

TRC traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $444.68 million, a PE ratio of -1,582,000.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,939 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.6% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 490,686 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 39.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

