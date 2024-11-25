Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Max Royde Acquires 50,000 Shares

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($51,630.78).

On Friday, November 15th, Max Royde bought 75,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £63,750 ($80,279.56).

On Friday, October 11th, Max Royde purchased 7,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,170 ($11,547.66).

On Friday, September 6th, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £7,260 ($9,142.43).

TIG stock opened at GBX 81.91 ($1.03) on Monday. Team Internet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.20 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of £204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

