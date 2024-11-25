TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $159.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.55.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average of $149.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

