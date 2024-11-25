T Mckenna Trent Sells 4,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $489.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,688. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.83 and a 52-week high of $496.71. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,956,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $971,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. UBS Group raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

