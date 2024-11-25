Swedbank AB Trims Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,062 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 4.40% of Mirion Technologies worth $113,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 509.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,377,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MIR. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $48,589.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,857.99. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,405 shares of company stock worth $285,939. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR opened at $16.78 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

