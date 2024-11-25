Swedbank AB Purchases 40,980 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $44,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.