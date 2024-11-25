Swedbank AB Purchases 40,980 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $44,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Stock Up 11.6 %
NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
