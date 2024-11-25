Swedbank AB Purchases 37,285 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Swedbank AB increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,285 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $56,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 17.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Public Storage by 89.5% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $770,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $337.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.82 and a 200-day moving average of $317.02. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $251.49 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

