Swedbank AB Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $74,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after buying an additional 826,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $106,975,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,411,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Chubb by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,179,000 after acquiring an additional 360,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CB opened at $285.21 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

