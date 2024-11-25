Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,777,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $71,593,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 22.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at eBay

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.