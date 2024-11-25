Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $222.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $237.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

