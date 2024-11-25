Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,641,000 after purchasing an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,975,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $93,411,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Chubb by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,179,000 after purchasing an additional 360,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $285.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.46 and its 200-day moving average is $274.58. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

