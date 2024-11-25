StoneX Group Inc. Sells 202 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

