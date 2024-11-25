StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 133.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 12.1% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 33.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

DAUG opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

