StoneX Group Inc. Buys 6,475 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GNMA opened at $43.35 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1468 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.