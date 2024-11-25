StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.37 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

