StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 44.7 %

Shares of BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $672,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.71.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

