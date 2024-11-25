Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Peter Platzer Sells 50,238 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) CEO Peter Platzer sold 50,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $742,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,891,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,453.31. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SPIR stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

