Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

SPB opened at $90.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

