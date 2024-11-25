SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 19299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.