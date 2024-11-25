SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,251. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

