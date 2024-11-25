SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.77 and last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 83385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16,007.9% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 153,196 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 70,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

