Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $526,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $463,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock opened at $284.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.53. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $209.60 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

