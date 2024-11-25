Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $167.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.23.

About Snowflake

Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

