Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.78. 371,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,053. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

