Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSLX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.78. 371,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,053. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
