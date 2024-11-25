SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $162,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,831,000 after buying an additional 4,351,960 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,496,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,013,000 after purchasing an additional 82,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $16.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.