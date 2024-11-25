SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 39.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNN. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cibc World Mkts raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.69. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.