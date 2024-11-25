Scotiabank Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $33.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

EPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 116,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,724. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

