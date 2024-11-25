SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,773,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1,305.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 224,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,732,000 after purchasing an additional 208,981 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $220.66 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

Read Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.