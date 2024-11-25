Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.63. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 52,183 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

