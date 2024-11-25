Sadie Stern Sells 4,259 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

