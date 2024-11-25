Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $71.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.66, a PEG ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,737,000 after buying an additional 438,424 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

