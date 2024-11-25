Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Price

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.70 to $10.30 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s previous close.

QUAD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $365.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 323.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 96.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 61.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

