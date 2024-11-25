Reviewing BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Amesite and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amesite
|$170,000.00
|38.73
|-$4.40 million
|($1.72)
|-1.37
|BYND Cannasoft Enterprises
|$800,000.00
|6.51
|-$13.70 million
|N/A
|N/A
Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.
Profitability
This table compares Amesite and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amesite
|-3,878.07%
|-137.00%
|-118.39%
|BYND Cannasoft Enterprises
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
About Amesite
Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises
Femto Technologies Inc. develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities. Femto Technologies Inc. is based in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.
