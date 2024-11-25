Reviewing BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amesite and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $170,000.00 38.73 -$4.40 million ($1.72) -1.37 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises $800,000.00 6.51 -$13.70 million N/A N/A

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

Get Amesite alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -3,878.07% -137.00% -118.39% BYND Cannasoft Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About Amesite

3.6% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Amesite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

(Get Free Report)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Femto Technologies Inc. develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities. Femto Technologies Inc. is based in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.