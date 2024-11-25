Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/15/2024 – Allegiant Travel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/4/2024 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 432,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,417. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
