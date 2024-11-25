Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

NYSE RWT opened at $7.17 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The stock has a market cap of $948.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,504,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,937 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

